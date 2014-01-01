Lorenzo Lingard | Running Back

Miami received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 RB Lorenzo Lingard.

Lingard is a strong early pledge for the Hurricanes, who just posted a borderline top-10 2017 recruiting class. Rivals ranks the 6-foot, 180-pound native of Orange City, Florida, as their No. 16 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. Scout.com sees him in similar terms, slotting him at No. 23 overall. The latter outlet notes that Lingard "flashes outstanding vision and craftiness when operating with the football." They refer to him as a north-south runner.