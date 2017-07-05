Jerome Baker | Linebacker Team: Ohio State Buckeyes Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 225

Latest News Recent News

Ohio State junior LB Jerome Baker was timed at 4.37 in the forty this spring. That's at 6-foot-1, 223 pounds, folks. "Baker has ridiculous measurables," said Mickey Marotti, Ohio State’s assistant AD for football sports performance. "He’s tough and he's Ryan Shazier-like if not faster. He can fly. He was 200 [pounds when he arrived at Ohio State]. He's now 223. Darron Lee is longer and more of a strider. Jerome is made for the walk-out [linebacker position]." Baker posted 83 tackles, 9.5 TFL and two interceptions last year. ESPN's Mel Kiper listed him No. 23 overall on his first 2018 big board. Source: SI

ESPN's Mel Kiper lists Ohio State junior LB Jerome Baker No. 23 overall on his 2018 big board. "The 6-1, 215-pound Baker fits today's NFL, where size doesn't matter as much as it used to. He's not a traditional linebacker, but he's fast, can cover pass-catchers, rush the passer and is always in the middle of the action," Kiper wrote. Baker, ranked as the No. 41 player nationally by Rivals coming out of high school, posted 3.5 sacks, two interceptions (one returned for a TD) and 9.5 TFL last fall. Baker's 84.0 run-defense grade was one of the highest that PFF gave a Big Ten linebacker in 2016. Source: ESPN