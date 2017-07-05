Player Page

Jerome Baker | Linebacker

Team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 225

Ohio State junior LB Jerome Baker was timed at 4.37 in the forty this spring.
That's at 6-foot-1, 223 pounds, folks. "Baker has ridiculous measurables," said Mickey Marotti, Ohio State’s assistant AD for football sports performance. "He’s tough and he's Ryan Shazier-like if not faster. He can fly. He was 200 [pounds when he arrived at Ohio State]. He's now 223. Darron Lee is longer and more of a strider. Jerome is made for the walk-out [linebacker position]." Baker posted 83 tackles, 9.5 TFL and two interceptions last year. ESPN's Mel Kiper listed him No. 23 overall on his first 2018 big board. Jul 19 - 3:46 PM
Source: SI
