Legi Suiaunoa | Center

Hawaii promoted DL coach Legi Suiaunoa to defensive coordinator.

Suiaunoa replaces Kevin Lumpa, who is reportedly taking an analyst job with Michigan. In a statement, HC Nick Rolovich said, "He's done everything I've asked him to do and he's commanded his position group. I truly believe Legi is ready for the challenge and this opportunity. He's earned my trust." In addition to his new defensive-coordinating duties, Suiaunoa will continue in his role as DL coach. He will have his work cut out for him in 2017. This past season, Hawaii surrendered a shade over 37 points on average.