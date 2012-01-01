Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Alontae Taylor | Wide Receiver
Team:
High School Players
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 180
Latest News
Recent News
Tennessee four-star 2017 verbal ATH commit Alontae Taylor reopened his recruitment.
Taylor is at least the second Tennessee commit to open things back up following the firing of Vols HC Butch Jones earlier on Sunday. This stands in stark contrast to the reaction to Florida's firing of Jim McElwain, which was greeted with almost across-the-board solidarity from the recruiting class. That Tennessee is already bleeding pledges speaks to Jones' one universally agreed upon positive -- his ability to connect with young men in the living room. As to where the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Taylor might turn next, he released a top-five of (in no order) Louisville, Georgia, Alabama, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech.
Nov 12 - 1:44 PM
Source:
Alontae Taylor on Twitter
Rivals recruiting analysts Rob Cassidy, Chad Simmons and Woody Wommack tagged Tennessee four-star 2017 verbal ATH commit Alontae Taylor as one of the standouts from the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in St. Louis.
"Taylor was so impressive that he almost made getting open look effortless, even when battling the event’s top defensive backs," noted the trio of analysts. "Taylor’s progression from year to year has been very impressive and the more comfortable he becomes as a wide receiver, the better he seems to perform." The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder had previously been playing quarterback at Coffee County Central (Tennessee) before shifting over to wideout. Rivals ranks him as the No. 143 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle.
May 22 - 6:13 PM
Source:
Rivals
Rivals recruiting analysts Woody Wommack and Rob Cassidy called Tennessee four-star 2017 ATH Alontae Taylor an "electric playmaker."
Taylor was one of the standout performers at the Adidas East Coast Invitational on Saturday. Wrote the Rivals team, "Offensive weapons like Taylor don't come along very often so the Vols were smart in making him an early priority." The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder plays quarterback at Coffee County Central (Tennessee), but he will likely transition to wideout with the Volunteers. He ranks as Rivals' No. 248 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle.
Feb 12 - 4:36 PM
Source:
Rivals
Vols out pledge from four-star WR Taylor
Nov 12 - 1:44 PM
Four-star Vols ATH Taylor shows off at camp
May 22 - 6:13 PM
Vols pledge Taylor an 'electric playmaker'
Feb 12 - 4:36 PM
More Alontae Taylor Player News
