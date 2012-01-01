Player Page

Alontae Taylor | Wide Receiver

Team: High School Players
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 180

Tennessee four-star 2017 verbal ATH commit Alontae Taylor reopened his recruitment.
Taylor is at least the second Tennessee commit to open things back up following the firing of Vols HC Butch Jones earlier on Sunday. This stands in stark contrast to the reaction to Florida's firing of Jim McElwain, which was greeted with almost across-the-board solidarity from the recruiting class. That Tennessee is already bleeding pledges speaks to Jones' one universally agreed upon positive -- his ability to connect with young men in the living room. As to where the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Taylor might turn next, he released a top-five of (in no order) Louisville, Georgia, Alabama, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech. Nov 12 - 1:44 PM
Source: Alontae Taylor on Twitter
