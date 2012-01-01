Alontae Taylor | Wide Receiver

Taylor is at least the second Tennessee commit to open things back up following the firing of Vols HC Butch Jones earlier on Sunday. This stands in stark contrast to the reaction to Florida's firing of Jim McElwain, which was greeted with almost across-the-board solidarity from the recruiting class. That Tennessee is already bleeding pledges speaks to Jones' one universally agreed upon positive -- his ability to connect with young men in the living room. As to where the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Taylor might turn next, he released a top-five of (in no order) Louisville, Georgia, Alabama, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech.

Rivals recruiting analysts Rob Cassidy, Chad Simmons and Woody Wommack tagged Tennessee four-star 2017 verbal ATH commit Alontae Taylor as one of the standouts from the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in St. Louis.

"Taylor was so impressive that he almost made getting open look effortless, even when battling the event’s top defensive backs," noted the trio of analysts. "Taylor’s progression from year to year has been very impressive and the more comfortable he becomes as a wide receiver, the better he seems to perform." The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder had previously been playing quarterback at Coffee County Central (Tennessee) before shifting over to wideout. Rivals ranks him as the No. 143 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle.