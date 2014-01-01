Player Page

Lester Cotton | Guard

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 319

Alabama junior OL Lester Cotton was arrested Friday on possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges.
Police found marijuana and paraphernalia in Cotton's vehicle following a traffic stop. Cotton was the starting left guard to open the year. He also started three games at right guard before moving into a reserve role behind Jonah Williams at right tackle. The Crimson Tide haven't yet commented on Cotton's legal troubles. Feb 13 - 1:59 PM
Source: Bleacher Report
