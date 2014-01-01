Michael Johnson | Center

Michigan will hire former San Francisco 49ers' offensive coordinator Michael Johnson.

We don't yet know what role the Wolverines have in mind for Johnson, but all their on-field coaching positions are currently filled. As for Johnson, he's currently the head coach at King's Academy, a California high school. What's interesting about that is that his best player, a prospect Michigan has its eyes on, is his son. Johnson's son Michael Jr. is considered by some to be the top dual-threat quarterback in his class. He's entering his junior season of high school and will enter college in the fall of 2019.