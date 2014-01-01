Welcome,
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Michael Johnson | Center
Team:
Michigan Wolverines
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Latest News
Recent News
Michigan will hire former San Francisco 49ers' offensive coordinator Michael Johnson.
We don't yet know what role the Wolverines have in mind for Johnson, but all their on-field coaching positions are currently filled. As for Johnson, he's currently the head coach at King's Academy, a California high school. What's interesting about that is that his best player, a prospect Michigan has its eyes on, is his son. Johnson's son Michael Jr. is considered by some to be the top dual-threat quarterback in his class. He's entering his junior season of high school and will enter college in the fall of 2019.
Feb 13 - 5:15 PM
Source:
ESPN
Wolverines hire former 49ers OC Johnson
Feb 13 - 5:15 PM
More Michael Johnson Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Mixon
OK
(1119)
2
P. Fleck
MN
(948)
3
M. Garrett
TAM
(905)
4
M. Trubisky
UNC
(881)
5
J. Ross
WA
(804)
6
D. Stringfellow
MS
(787)
7
J. McNichols
BSU
(716)
8
D. Webb
CAL
(665)
9
S. Darnold
USC
(627)
10
D. Watson
CLE
(600)
