Player Page

Kaleb Fossum | Wide Receiver

Team: Nevada Wolf Pack
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 187

Latest News

Recent News

Nevada junior WR Kaleb Fossum was carted off the field with a knee injury in Saturday's game against Northwestern.
Fossum was injured late in the third quarter. A transfer from Washington State this offseason, the 5-foot-10, 187-pounder's loss for an extended amount of time would be killer for the Wolf Pack. Not only is he one of the team's starting receivers, he also serves as a punt returner, kick returner and holder. We'll provide further updates on his status as they become available. Sep 2 - 6:20 PM
Source: Chris Murray on Twitter
More Kaleb Fossum Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 