Nevada junior WR Kaleb Fossum was carted off the field with a knee injury in Saturday's game against Northwestern.

Fossum was injured late in the third quarter. A transfer from Washington State this offseason, the 5-foot-10, 187-pounder's loss for an extended amount of time would be killer for the Wolf Pack. Not only is he one of the team's starting receivers, he also serves as a punt returner, kick returner and holder. We'll provide further updates on his status as they become available.