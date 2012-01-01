Player Page

Isheem Young | Safety

Team: Penn State Nittany Lions
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 196

Penn State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 S Isheem Young.
Young (5'11/196) opted for the Nittany Lions over fellow finalists Clemson, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and West Virginia. "I picked Penn State because I love the academics there and the coaches," he said. "I think it’s a great fit for me. I think I’ll be able to play my freshman year." As for what Penn State will be getting in terms of on-field product, here, Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Friedman writes that "The Nittany Lions gain a versatile safety [who] can punish wide receivers that come into his area and loves mixing it up against the run. Young’s physicality is contagious and he is a great fit in Penn State’s secondary." Friedman's outlet ranks Young as the No. 114 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. Jul 18 - 5:23 PM
Source: Rivals
