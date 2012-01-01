Isheem Young | Safety Team: Penn State Nittany Lions Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 196

Penn State received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 S Isheem Young. Young (5'11/196) opted for the Nittany Lions over fellow finalists Clemson, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and West Virginia. "I picked Penn State because I love the academics there and the coaches," he said. "I think it’s a great fit for me. I think I’ll be able to play my freshman year." As for what Penn State will be getting in terms of on-field product, here, Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Friedman writes that "The Nittany Lions gain a versatile safety [who] can punish wide receivers that come into his area and loves mixing it up against the run. Young’s physicality is contagious and he is a great fit in Penn State’s secondary." Friedman's outlet ranks Young as the No. 114 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. Source: Rivals

Uncommitted four-star 2018 S Isheem Young named a top-six of Clemson, Alabama, Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State and West Virginia. Rivals analysts Josh Helmholdt and Adam Friedman had also thought that Maryland might be able to stay around nipping with the big boys for Young's pledge, but it looks like the Terps will be left in the cold barring a change. Helmholdt and Friedman also wrote that Penn State was pushing hard for the 5-foot-11, 196-pounder, something that could still be in play. Rivals ranks Young as the No. 114 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. Source: Isheem Young on Twitter

Rivals recruiting analysts Josh Helmholdt and Adam Friedman pass along that Penn State "has been putting in a lot of work" on uncommitted four-star 2018 S Isheem Young. The analysts additionally tag Maryland, Clemson, Ohio State and West Virginia as other interested parties when it comes to the 5-foot-11, 196-pound Young. As for his on-field product, the pair writes that he "brings a tenacious attitude to the defense and is a physical presence in the middle of the field," adding that Young's "instincts and ball skills help him create a lot of turnovers and his anticipation helps him be in the right place at the right time." Rivals ranks him as the No. 155 overall prospect in the 2018 cycle. Source: Rivals