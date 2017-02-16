Darius Tice | Running Back

The NCAA granted USF redshirt senior RB Darius Tice's (ankle) medical hardship waiver request.

Tice is eligible to play in 2017, in what will be his final season of eligibility. He qualified for the waiver by suffering a season-ending ankle injury in a Week 4 loss to Florida State. Tice has rushed for 874 yards and five touchdowns on 193 carries over the past four seasons. He'll be in the mix for much more workload in 2017 with Marlon Mack off to the NFL.