Ellis Jefferson | Wide Receiver Team: Houston Cougars Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 212

Arizona State senior WR Ellis Jefferson transferred to Houston as a graduate. Jefferson, who's eligible to play immediately in 2017, caught only two passes for 21 yards in two appearances last year. While minimized at ASU, the rangy 6-foot-5, 212-pounder is stepping into a decent position at Houston. The Cougars have an awesome receiving duo in seniors Linell Bonner and Steven Dunbar, but not much in the way of proven production behind them, especially after Isaiah Johnson shifted from wide receiver to cornerback this spring. We expect Texas A&M transfer Kyle Allen to be the one throwing this group passes this fall. Source: Joseph Duarte on Twitter

The Denton Record-Chronicle's Brett Vito reports that transferring Arizona State graduate WR Ellis Jefferson "has interest in North Texas." Vito passes along that it isn't clear yet whether the Mean Green have a reciprocal interest in bringing Jefferson on board. He managed only a pair of catches for 21 yards this past season, working mostly as a blocker. The 6-foot-5, 212-pound graduate transfer will be eligible to play immediately in 2017. Source: Denton Record-Chronicle