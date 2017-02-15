Player Page

Ellis Jefferson | Wide Receiver

Team: Houston Cougars
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 212

Latest News

Recent News

Arizona State senior WR Ellis Jefferson transferred to Houston as a graduate.
Jefferson, who's eligible to play immediately in 2017, caught only two passes for 21 yards in two appearances last year. While minimized at ASU, the rangy 6-foot-5, 212-pounder is stepping into a decent position at Houston. The Cougars have an awesome receiving duo in seniors Linell Bonner and Steven Dunbar, but not much in the way of proven production behind them, especially after Isaiah Johnson shifted from wide receiver to cornerback this spring. We expect Texas A&M transfer Kyle Allen to be the one throwing this group passes this fall. May 29 - 2:47 PM
Source: Joseph Duarte on Twitter
More Ellis Jefferson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 