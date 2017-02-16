Brian Daboll | Center

According to multiple reports, Alabama will hire New Englan Patriots tight ends coach Brian Daboll as OC.

Daboll has served as an NFL offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Miami Dolphins (2011) and Kansas City Chiefs (2012). The 41-year-old worked with the Patriots from 2000-2006 before returning to New England in 2013. Prior to the title game, Alabama promoted Steve Sarkisian to offensive coordinator to replace Lane Kiffin, who accepted the FAU HC gig. Sark recently left to become the Falcons' OC.