Brevin White | Quarterback Team: Princeton Tigers Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 163

Latest News Recent News

Princeton received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 QB Brevin White. White (6'1/163) took visits to North Carolina and Washington State this offseason, but the four-star gunslinger has opted to forego the FBS in order to try to attain Ivy League glory. Rivals ranks him as the No. 11 pro-style quarterback in the 2018 class, while Scout.com's Greg Biggins notes that he "throws a tight ball, is a smart quarterback and shows a lot of courage standing in the pocket." White is the younger brother of Arizona State QB Brady White. Source: Los Angeles Times

ESPN's Tom VanHaaren writes that should North Carolina offer to uncommitted four-star 2018 QB Brevin White, they "could have a good shot at landing [him]." North Carolina earlier hosted the gunslinger for a visit, but did not offer at the time. VanHaaren also passes along that Memphis is one intriguing offer which White does currently have on the table, as Tigers HC Mike Norvell recruited his younger brother, Brady, to Arizona State during the 2015 cycle. The 6-foot-1, 163-pound baby White ranks as ESPN's No. 193 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. Source: ESPN Insider