Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Brevin White | Quarterback
Team:
Princeton Tigers
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 163
Latest News
Recent News
Princeton received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 QB Brevin White.
White (6'1/163) took visits to North Carolina and Washington State this offseason, but the four-star gunslinger has opted to forego the FBS in order to try to attain Ivy League glory. Rivals ranks him as the No. 11 pro-style quarterback in the 2018 class, while Scout.com's Greg Biggins notes that he "throws a tight ball, is a smart quarterback and shows a lot of courage standing in the pocket." White is the younger brother of Arizona State QB Brady White.
Jul 25 - 10:56 PM
Source:
Los Angeles Times
ESPN's Tom VanHaaren writes that should North Carolina offer to uncommitted four-star 2018 QB Brevin White, they "could have a good shot at landing [him]."
North Carolina earlier hosted the gunslinger for a visit, but did not offer at the time. VanHaaren also passes along that Memphis is one intriguing offer which White does currently have on the table, as Tigers HC Mike Norvell recruited his younger brother, Brady, to Arizona State during the 2015 cycle. The 6-foot-1, 163-pound baby White ranks as ESPN's No. 193 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle.
Jun 8 - 9:26 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider
Uncommitted four-star 2018 QB Brevin White would like to visit Harvard this offseason.
You don't see Harvard floated too often among the four-stars of the world, but White might be something of a different cat. The 6-foot-1, 163-pounder said that "that's a priority to get out there [to visit Harvard]." Among more traditional powers, he ticked off Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Oregon State and Louisville as programs he would like to visit in the coming months. Keep an eye on Arizona State, too -- his brother Brady is a quarterback with the Sun Devils. White ranks as Rivals' No. 117 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. Should he actually commit to Harvard, well, that would be a story.
Feb 16 - 8:19 PM
Source:
Rivals
Princeton nets pledge from four-star QB White
Jul 25 - 10:56 PM
North Carolina would have shot at QB White
Jun 8 - 9:26 PM
Four-star QB White calls Harvard a priority
Feb 16 - 8:19 PM
More Brevin White Player News
