Brevin White | Quarterback

Team: Princeton Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 163

Princeton received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 QB Brevin White.
White (6'1/163) took visits to North Carolina and Washington State this offseason, but the four-star gunslinger has opted to forego the FBS in order to try to attain Ivy League glory. Rivals ranks him as the No. 11 pro-style quarterback in the 2018 class, while Scout.com's Greg Biggins notes that he "throws a tight ball, is a smart quarterback and shows a lot of courage standing in the pocket." White is the younger brother of Arizona State QB Brady White. Jul 25 - 10:56 PM
Source: Los Angeles Times
