Martinez was a Cal commit up until April, when he reopened his recruitment. He cited a superstar as inspiration for his game, telling Rivals, "I want to be an Aaron Rodgers type. He's mobile enough to frustrate defenses and get a first down and scramble and make a play, but he makes his money in the pocket and throw on the run." The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder ranks as ESPN's No. 32 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle, with the outlet noting that Martinez "can drive the ball and will get hot" and "can make all the throws and has a high ceiling for development."

Cal four-star 2018 verbal QB commit Adrian Martinez is sticking by his pledge despite the firing of HC Sonny Dykes.

Martinez has already taken a liking to new HC Justin Wilcox. He also spoke glowingly of Cal OC Beau Baldwin (hired after Wilcox took over). "Coach Baldwin really believes I fit well into their multiple-type offense which can benefit from a dual-threat quarterback," explained the 6-foot-3, 215-pound dual-threat gunslinger. "He wants to continue to build his relationship with me and I'll continue to show my worth and improve." Rivals ranks Martinez as the No. 231 overall prospect in the 2018 cycle. While he appears to be firmly in Cal's corner at this juncture, the Fresno native mentioned Boise State and Washington State as two programs he could potentially visit down the road.