Adrian Martinez | Quarterback

Team: Tennessee Volunteers
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 185

Tennessee received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 QB Adrian Martinez.
Martinez was a Cal commit up until April, when he reopened his recruitment. He cited a superstar as inspiration for his game, telling Rivals, "I want to be an Aaron Rodgers type. He's mobile enough to frustrate defenses and get a first down and scramble and make a play, but he makes his money in the pocket and throw on the run." The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder ranks as ESPN's No. 32 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle, with the outlet noting that Martinez "can drive the ball and will get hot" and "can make all the throws and has a high ceiling for development." May 12 - 6:43 PM
Source: Rivals
