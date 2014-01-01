Psalm Wooching | Linebacker

Washington redshirt senior LB Psalm Wooching has decided that he will play rugby rather than try for the NFL.

"This has been a dream of mine for quite some time and I will do anything to accomplish it," Wooching wrote on Twitter. His hope is that he will be able to eventually compete in rugby during the Olympics. The 6-foot-4, 231-pounder was part of the U.S. rugby junior national team in high school. Last season, Wooching led Washington with six sacks. He also registered 42 tackles (7.0 for loss) and two forced fumbles. That strong work earned him All-Pac-12 honorable mention.