Xavier Crawford | Cornerback

Team: Oregon State Beavers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 12/10/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 182

Oregon State redshirt sophomore CB Xavier Crawford will miss Saturday's game against Washington State due to a shoulder injury.
Crawford injured his shoulder in the first half of Saturday's loss to Minnesota. He was a 12-game starter for the 2016 campaign, recording 70 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble in that space. Senior Kyle White -- who finished out Saturday's game in his place -- will likely slot in as starter against the Cougars on Saturday. There is no current timetable for Crawford's return. Sep 13 - 5:38 PM
Source: The Spokesman-Review
