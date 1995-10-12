Xavier Crawford | Cornerback

Crawford injured his shoulder in the first half of Saturday's loss to Minnesota. He was a 12-game starter for the 2016 campaign, recording 70 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble in that space. Senior Kyle White -- who finished out Saturday's game in his place -- will likely slot in as starter against the Cougars on Saturday. There is no current timetable for Crawford's return.

Oregon State CB coach Cory Hall said that he expects junior CB Xavier Crawford's interceptions to "go way up" in 2017.

In an interview with The Oregonian, Hall spoke about Crawford and his potential at length. "I think he showed a lot of poise and he showed a lot of toughness last year. It's hard to play 12 games straight and not miss a rep," Hall said, adding that "[h]e's not a secret anymore." The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder missed all of three snaps this past season, playing in 926 of 929. During the campaign, he registered 70 tackles, a sack, an interception and a forced fumble. Hall believes he has next-level potential.