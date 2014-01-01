Player Page

Michael Deiter | Center

Team: Wisconsin Badgers
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 316

Wisconsin redshirt junior T Michael Deiter is considering a jump to the NFL.
"Haven't thought about it that much," he said. "It's definitely a little bit of a possibility, yeah, but it's not something -- there's a lot of time, stuff like that." Deiter (6’5, 329), a three-year starter, started at center last year and had started games at guard prior to that prior to transitioning to left tackle this fall. He's been a strong replacement for Ryan Ramcyzk on the blind side, as Jonathan Taylor's rushing stats partly attest. Wisconsin (10-0, 6-0) hosts Michigan (8-2, 5-2) this weekend. Nov 13 - 2:28 PM
Source: 247 Sports
