Michael Deiter | Center

Wisconsin redshirt junior T Michael Deiter is considering a jump to the NFL.

"Haven't thought about it that much," he said. "It's definitely a little bit of a possibility, yeah, but it's not something -- there's a lot of time, stuff like that." Deiter (6’5, 329), a three-year starter, started at center last year and had started games at guard prior to that prior to transitioning to left tackle this fall. He's been a strong replacement for Ryan Ramcyzk on the blind side, as Jonathan Taylor's rushing stats partly attest. Wisconsin (10-0, 6-0) hosts Michigan (8-2, 5-2) this weekend.