Amon-Ra St. Brown | Wide Receiver

Team: High School Players
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 187

Uncommitted five-star 2018 WR Ahmon-Ra St. Brown would like to take an official visit to Ohio State.
If this were to come to pass, it could potentially be a game-changer. St. Brown, Rivals' No. 4 overall prospect in the 2018 class, has been most heavily linked to Stanford and USC. However, there has always been a low-grade rumble that Ohio State or Michigan could potentially start to make some noise for the top receiver in the cycle. No player -- on offense or defense -- was more impressive on the camp circuit than St. Brown this offseason. Sep 22 - 3:24 PM
Source: Land of 10
