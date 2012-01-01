Amon-Ra St. Brown | Wide Receiver Team: High School Players Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 187

Latest News Recent News

Uncommitted five-star 2018 WR Ahmon-Ra St. Brown would like to take an official visit to Ohio State. If this were to come to pass, it could potentially be a game-changer. St. Brown, Rivals' No. 4 overall prospect in the 2018 class, has been most heavily linked to Stanford and USC. However, there has always been a low-grade rumble that Ohio State or Michigan could potentially start to make some noise for the top receiver in the cycle. No player -- on offense or defense -- was more impressive on the camp circuit than St. Brown this offseason. Source: Land of 10

Rivals analyst Adam Gorney believes that uncommitted five-star 2018 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown's decision will come down to USC and Stanford. On the Trojans' side of the coin, Gorney points to the fact that USC already has a commitment from five-star 2019 QB J.T. Daniels, a teammate of St. Brown at Mater Dei (California) High. As for the Trojans' top competition for the stud wideout's pledge, Stanford has the familial connection with older brother Osiris St. Brown already a member of the Cardinal. The younger St. Brown ranks as Rivals' No. 4 overall prospect in the 2018 class. He crushed the camp circuit during the offseason. Source: Rivals

Scout.com's Brandon Huffman writes that uncommitted five-star 2018 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has "been among the top 2-3 overall performers, regardless of position" at every camp he has attended this offseason. "In a time where a lot of guys hit a wall towards the end of the spring," Huffman notes, "it took a true hand injury for St. Brown to finally be sidelined (at The Opening Finals), and even up to that point, he was among the top players at any spot." St. Brown (6'1/187) has the look of a star at the collegiate level, ranking as Scout.com's top offensive prospect in the West region, No. 11 overall for the 2018 cycle. Stanford and Notre Dame are both strong contenders for his pledge. Source: Scout.com