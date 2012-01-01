Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Amon-Ra St. Brown | Wide Receiver
Team:
High School Players
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 187
Latest News
Recent News
Uncommitted five-star 2018 WR Ahmon-Ra St. Brown would like to take an official visit to Ohio State.
If this were to come to pass, it could potentially be a game-changer. St. Brown, Rivals' No. 4 overall prospect in the 2018 class, has been most heavily linked to Stanford and USC. However, there has always been a low-grade rumble that Ohio State or Michigan could potentially start to make some noise for the top receiver in the cycle. No player -- on offense or defense -- was more impressive on the camp circuit than St. Brown this offseason.
Sep 22 - 3:24 PM
Source:
Land of 10
Rivals analyst Adam Gorney believes that uncommitted five-star 2018 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown's decision will come down to USC and Stanford.
On the Trojans' side of the coin, Gorney points to the fact that USC already has a commitment from five-star 2019 QB J.T. Daniels, a teammate of St. Brown at Mater Dei (California) High. As for the Trojans' top competition for the stud wideout's pledge, Stanford has the familial connection with older brother Osiris St. Brown already a member of the Cardinal. The younger St. Brown ranks as Rivals' No. 4 overall prospect in the 2018 class. He crushed the camp circuit during the offseason.
Sep 14 - 1:05 PM
Source:
Rivals
Scout.com's Brandon Huffman writes that uncommitted five-star 2018 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown has "been among the top 2-3 overall performers, regardless of position" at every camp he has attended this offseason.
"In a time where a lot of guys hit a wall towards the end of the spring," Huffman notes, "it took a true hand injury for St. Brown to finally be sidelined (at The Opening Finals), and even up to that point, he was among the top players at any spot." St. Brown (6'1/187) has the look of a star at the collegiate level, ranking as Scout.com's top offensive prospect in the West region, No. 11 overall for the 2018 cycle. Stanford and Notre Dame are both strong contenders for his pledge.
Jul 21 - 3:06 PM
Source:
Scout.com
Scout.com's Greg Biggins writes that uncommitted five-star 2018 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was "not only the top performer the first three days of [The Opening] among West Coast receivers but overall as well."
"Every corner, especially the kids from the South, were constantly in his ear trying to get in his head but it didn't matter as he schooled every player he went up against," Biggins writes. No real surprise there. St. Brown has been a dominant force on the camp circuit throughout the offseason. Scout.com's No. 11 overall prospect in the 2018 class will be taking official visits to Notre Dame and Stanford this fall, with Biggins passing along that Michigan will also likely see an official from the stud wideout. USC and UCLA are also in the conversation, here.
Jul 7 - 5:29 PM
Source:
Scout.com
Amon-Ra St. Brown wants Ohio State official
Sep 22 - 3:24 PM
Stanford, USC battling it out for St. Brown
Sep 14 - 1:05 PM
Five-star WR St. Brown a dominant camp force
Jul 21 - 3:06 PM
Five-star WR St. Brown does thing at Opening
Jul 7 - 5:29 PM
More Amon-Ra St. Brown Player News
