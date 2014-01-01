Palaie Gaoteote | Linebacker

Four-star 2018 LB Palaie Gaoteote, the No. 1 outside linebacker in the country, committed to USC.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder ranks as ESPN's No. 41 overall prospect and Rivals' No. 24 overall prospect in the 2018 cycle. He held offers from most of the country, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, UCLA and Washington. The Trojans have been on an epic recruiting heater since the end of the 2017 cycle.