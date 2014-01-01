Welcome,
Four-star WR Micah Jones pledges to Irish
Washington LB Wooching to follow rugby dreams
Oregon -- and not Michigan -- hires Johnson
Wilkins okay with QB competition vs. Barnett
Scout: Trubisky has Wentz's talent level
DT Scott Pagano to transfer from Clemson
Devonte Fields will work with LBs at Combine
NFL Exec: Webb will be the draft's best QB
NFL coach says weight will be Garcia's issue
Polian: Chad Kelly is the most talented QB
Blake Barnett believes Saban sunk reputation
Pauline: Walker could take hit at Combine
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 25
Feb 11
Sean's Super Subs - GW25
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW25
Feb 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW25
Feb 10
DFS Soccer: Week 25
Feb 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 25
Feb 9
AM's Perfect XI - Week 25
Feb 9
The Bargain Hunter-Week 25
Feb 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Arter determined not to be dropped again
Tottenham duo face a late test
City skipper suffers a setback in training
Britton in line for a return against Chelsea
Caceres signing finally completed by Saints
United team news ahead of the Blackburn clash
Pep: Gabriel Jesus could miss ROS
Cresswell to be assessed ahead of GW26
Friend back, Barragan out for FA Cup weekend
Zlatan's first hat-trick in red secures win
Martial playing his way back into contention
Slimani in doubt ahead of FA Cup clash
Micah Jones | Wide Receiver
Team:
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 196
Latest News
Recent News
Notre Dame received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 WR Micah Jones.
"They talked about me being that ‘W’ position, or outside receiver, where Equanimeous [St. Brown] plays right now. They want to use my length over the middle, in the red zone and (catching) fades," said Jones in explaining his football fit with the Irish. At 6-foot-5, 196 pounds, he could, indeed, prove to be a lethal target in the red zone. Rivals ranks him as the No. 158 overall prospect in the 2018 cycle and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Illinois.
Feb 18 - 12:38 PM
Source:
Rivals
Four-star WR Micah Jones pledges to Irish
Feb 18 - 12:38 PM
More Micah Jones Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Former Alabama QB Blake Barnett had one last word for his old coach. That and more in the news of the week.
