Micah Jones | Wide Receiver

Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 196

Notre Dame received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 WR Micah Jones.
"They talked about me being that ‘W’ position, or outside receiver, where Equanimeous [St. Brown] plays right now. They want to use my length over the middle, in the red zone and (catching) fades," said Jones in explaining his football fit with the Irish. At 6-foot-5, 196 pounds, he could, indeed, prove to be a lethal target in the red zone. Rivals ranks him as the No. 158 overall prospect in the 2018 cycle and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Illinois. Feb 18 - 12:38 PM
Source: Rivals
