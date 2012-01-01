Player Page

Atanza Vongor | Safety

Team: TCU Horned Frogs
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 194

TCU received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 S Atanza Vongor.
Vongor was also considering fellow Big 12 outfits Texas and Baylor. ESPN's Gerry Hamilton writes that the 6-foot-1, 194-pounder is "quicker than fast with the ability to defend one-on-one in space, as well as quickly close with burst on the ball in the air." The Worldwide Leader ranks Vongor as the No. 195 overall prospect in the 2018 cycle. Hamilton believes that the Horned Frogs have a 95% chance of hanging onto this pledge, though he cautions that Texas could make a renewed push if they show in-season improvements under HC Tom Herman. Mar 11 - 2:42 PM
Source: ESPN Insider
