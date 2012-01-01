Atanza Vongor | Safety

Vongor was also considering fellow Big 12 outfits Texas and Baylor. ESPN's Gerry Hamilton writes that the 6-foot-1, 194-pounder is "quicker than fast with the ability to defend one-on-one in space, as well as quickly close with burst on the ball in the air." The Worldwide Leader ranks Vongor as the No. 195 overall prospect in the 2018 cycle. Hamilton believes that the Horned Frogs have a 95% chance of hanging onto this pledge, though he cautions that Texas could make a renewed push if they show in-season improvements under HC Tom Herman.

Uncommitted four-star 2018 S Atanza Vongor will visit Texas for their junior day on February 25.

Vongor is still basking in the glow of TCU's recent junior day, as he told Scout.com that with the Horned Frogs, "everything stood out." Now switching gears for his upcoming Texas visit, the 6-foot-1, 194-pounder said, "I just want to see how the new coaching staff is and how things are down there [in Austin]." Scout ranks the Grand Prairie, Texas, native as their No. 48 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. The outlet notes that he is a "physical safety with the athleticism to succeed in coverage, but thrive crashing downhill and running the alleys."