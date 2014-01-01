Player Page

Dominic Desouza | Tackle

Team: Baylor Bears
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 310

Baylor starting offensive tackle Dominic Desouza has left the program after choosing to retire from football.
Desouza decided to leave the program after graduating in December. The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder started all 13 games for the Bears in 2016. Baylor now returns three starting OL in Blake Blackmar, Ishmael Wilson and Patrick Lawrence. Feb 20 - 2:10 PM
Source: 247 Sports
