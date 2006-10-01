Joe Pannunzio | Center

Alabama hired Philadelphia Eagles director of personnel operations Joe Pannunzio as tight ends and special teams coach.

The 57-year old Pannunzio was the Tide's director of football operations from 2011 to 2014. Pannunzio previously coached tight ends and special teams as a combination at TCU (1990-91), Minnesota (1992-94), Ole Miss (1995-98), Auburn (1999) and Miami (2006-10). He was the head coach at Murray State from 2000 to 2005. Pannunzio replaces Mario Cristobal as TE coach.