FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Dodgers make Franklin Gutierrez deal official
MRI reveals mild calf strain for Donaldson
Cueto (family) still has not reported to camp
Neil Walker extension talks 'probably dead'
Kelley, Treinen, Glover vying for Nats closer
Familia back in Mets camp Monday morning
Yankees sign Jon Niese to minor league deal
Orioles acquire Vidal Nuno from Dodgers
41-year-old Eric Gagne considering comeback
Zack Wheeler (elbow) throws bullpen session
Padres make Jered Weaver signing official
D'Backs ink Jorge De La Rosa to minors deal
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
S Wright decides to leave Miami after 1 year
Tide lure Pannunzio back as TE/ST coach
Scouting director: Peppers better on offense
Utah RB Williams explains mini-retirement
Teams split on whether T Robinson will fall
Pauline doesn't think Mixon will get picked
Baylor starting T Desouza retires from sport
USC scores commitment of No. 1 OLB Gaoteote
QB Kevin Olsen accused of sexual assault
NFL Exec: RB Foreman is awful in pass pro
Hurricanes blow in for four-star RB Davis
Report: 32 teams contact DT Scott Pagano
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Nacho Monreal back for Sutton trip
Jones, Rooney doubtful for United
Kompany ruled out of Champions League match
Conte expects Solanke to leave Chelsea
Theo Walcott hits a century as Arsenal win
United through to FA Cup quarter-finals
Early Man Utd team news for the EFL Cup final
Stuani saves the day for Middlesbrough
Chelsea top Wolves in FA Cup Fifth Round
Conte hails "good pros" after rare starts
Ayew eager to play his part at West Ham
Carroll targeting return against Watford
Joe Pannunzio | Center
Team:
Alabama Crimson Tide
Latest News
Recent News
Alabama hired Philadelphia Eagles director of personnel operations Joe Pannunzio as tight ends and special teams coach.
The 57-year old Pannunzio was the Tide's director of football operations from 2011 to 2014. Pannunzio previously coached tight ends and special teams as a combination at TCU (1990-91), Minnesota (1992-94), Ole Miss (1995-98), Auburn (1999) and Miami (2006-10). He was the head coach at Murray State from 2000 to 2005. Pannunzio replaces Mario Cristobal as TE coach.
Feb 20 - 5:49 PM
Source:
AL.com
Tide lure Pannunzio back as TE/ST coach
Feb 20 - 5:49 PM
More Joe Pannunzio Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Trubisky
UNC
(963)
2
D. Fields
LOU
(874)
3
C. Kelly
MS
(837)
4
M. Johnson
OR
(735)
5
M. Wilkins
AZS
(626)
6
B. Barnett
AZS
(609)
7
D. Foreman
TX
(573)
8
D. Webb
CAL
(549)
9
P. Mahomes
TTU
(537)
10
D. Kizer
ND
(533)
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Alabama Crimson Tide Tickets
Headlines
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Former Alabama QB Blake Barnett had one last word for his old coach. That and more in the news of the week.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
»
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
»
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
»
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
»
Podcast: Mock Draft Talk
Feb 9
»
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
»
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 6
»
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
NFL Draft Headlines
»
S Wright decides to leave Miami after 1 year
»
Tide lure Pannunzio back as TE/ST coach
»
Scouting director: Peppers better on offense
»
Utah RB Williams explains mini-retirement
»
Teams split on whether T Robinson will fall
»
Pauline doesn't think Mixon will get picked
»
Baylor starting T Desouza retires from sport
»
USC scores commitment of No. 1 OLB Gaoteote
»
QB Kevin Olsen accused of sexual assault
»
NFL Exec: RB Foreman is awful in pass pro
»
Hurricanes blow in for four-star RB Davis
»
Report: 32 teams contact DT Scott Pagano
NFL Draft Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
