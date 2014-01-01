Player Page

Cedrick Wright | Safety

Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 180

Latest News

Recent News

Miami sophomore S Cedrick Wright will transfer.
Wright, a native of Dade County, appeared in nine games as a true freshman last season, mostly on special teams. Rated as a four-star safety prospect by ESPN in the class of 2016, Wright picked the Hurricanes Miami over offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Ohio State and Tennessee, among others. Wright will sit the 2017 season if he transfers to another FBS school. He has three years of eligibility remaining. Feb 20 - 6:04 PM
Source: Bruce Feldman on Twitter
More Cedrick Wright Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 