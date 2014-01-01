Cedrick Wright | Safety

Miami sophomore S Cedrick Wright will transfer.

Wright, a native of Dade County, appeared in nine games as a true freshman last season, mostly on special teams. Rated as a four-star safety prospect by ESPN in the class of 2016, Wright picked the Hurricanes Miami over offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Ohio State and Tennessee, among others. Wright will sit the 2017 season if he transfers to another FBS school. He has three years of eligibility remaining.