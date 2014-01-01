Player Page

Artur Sitkowski | Quarterback

Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 208

Miami received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 QB Artur Sitkowski.
LSU, Wisconsin, Temple and Florida State were also among those eyeing Sitkowski before he opted to join HC Mark Richt at Miami. The 6-foot-4, 208-pounder currently plies his trade with the high school football factory that is IMG Academy down in Florida. Brian Dohn of Scout.com loves his deep ball and his feel for the pocket. Scout ranks him as their No. 75 overall prospect in the 2018 cycle. Rivals is even higher on the gunslinger, slotting him into their master list at No. 61 overall. The Canes are in the young process of building a monster class right now. Feb 26 - 12:38 PM
