Artur Sitkowski | Quarterback

LSU, Wisconsin, Temple and Florida State were also among those eyeing Sitkowski before he opted to join HC Mark Richt at Miami. The 6-foot-4, 208-pounder currently plies his trade with the high school football factory that is IMG Academy down in Florida. Brian Dohn of Scout.com loves his deep ball and his feel for the pocket. Scout ranks him as their No. 75 overall prospect in the 2018 cycle. Rivals is even higher on the gunslinger, slotting him into their master list at No. 61 overall. The Canes are in the young process of building a monster class right now.

Uncommitted four-star 2018 QB Artur Sitkowski indicated that Miami (FL), LSU, Wisconsin and Temple are pushing hardest for his pledge.

Florida State is also in the running, here, as Sitkowski visited them over the weekend. Scout.com ranks him as the No. 75 overall prospect in the 2018 cycle, with outlet analyst Brian Dohn noting that the 6-foot-4, 208-pounder "throws a very nice deep ball" and has "showed good arm strength and an ability to move in the pocket."