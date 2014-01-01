Player Page

Joseph Scates | Wide Receiver

Team: High School Players
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 180

Michigan State four-star 2018 verbal WR commit Joseph Scates has reopened his recruitment.
Just about a week ago, Scates was saying that he was "still solid" with the Spartans. Not so much anymore. Stay tuned to see if Alabama had something to do with this. The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder received an offer from the Tide after visiting them over the weekend. On the 247Sports composite, Scates ranks as the No. 129 overall prospect in the 2018 class. Feb 28 - 7:13 PM
