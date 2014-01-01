Joseph Scates | Wide Receiver

Just about a week ago, Scates was saying that he was "still solid" with the Spartans. Not so much anymore. Stay tuned to see if Alabama had something to do with this. The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder received an offer from the Tide after visiting them over the weekend. On the 247Sports composite, Scates ranks as the No. 129 overall prospect in the 2018 class.

Michigan State four-star 2018 verbal WR commit Joseph Scates said that he is "still solid to Michigan State."

Scates name-checked Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State and Pitt as a few of the programs doggedly pursuing him despite his current pledge. At least for the time being, the 6-foot-4, 180-pounder is not ready to budge away from his MSU commitment. On Monday, he was on hand for the Best of the Midwest Combine camp. "Showing great size and quickness in and out of his breaks," writes Scout.com's Bill Greene, "Scates was a handful for every defensive back that tried to check him." Scout ranks him as the No. 108 overall prospect in the 2018 cycle.