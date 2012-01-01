Justin Fields | Quarterback

Player Page

Team: High School Players
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 221

Penn State five-star 2018 QB Justin Fields has reopened his recruitment.
Fields has been solidly committed to the Nittany Lions since December. He ranks as ESPN 300's No. 4 overall prospect and is fresh off earning an invitation to The Opening after turning in a strong performance during the Elite 11 Finals over the weekend. He has recently received offers from Florida and Florida State, though just where he might be leaning after this big decommitment is uncertain. The Nittany Lions are gunning for a top-five recruiting class for the 2018 cycle, though obviously the loss of Fields does them no favors. Jun 6 - 11:01 PM
