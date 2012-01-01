Justin Fields | Quarterback Team: High School Players Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 221

Latest News Recent News

Penn State five-star 2018 QB Justin Fields has reopened his recruitment. Fields has been solidly committed to the Nittany Lions since December. He ranks as ESPN 300's No. 4 overall prospect and is fresh off earning an invitation to The Opening after turning in a strong performance during the Elite 11 Finals over the weekend. He has recently received offers from Florida and Florida State, though just where he might be leaning after this big decommitment is uncertain. The Nittany Lions are gunning for a top-five recruiting class for the 2018 cycle, though obviously the loss of Fields does them no favors. Source: Justin Fields on Twitter

Penn State five-star 2018 verbal QB commit Justin Fields received an invitation to The Opening. The Opening will be held at Nike Football Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, later this month. Fields is wrestling with Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence for No. 1 quarterback billing for the cycle. Per FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman, the dual-threat quarterback impressed coaches as much with his acumen in the film room during the Elite 11 Finals as he did with his on-field work. ESPN tags the 6-foot-3, 221-pounder as their No. 4 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. Source: Bruce Feldman on Twitter

Rivals recruiting analyst Woody Wommack notes that Penn State five-star 2018 verbal QB commit Justin Fields impressed at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in Charlotte despite an ankle injury. "Fields battled through an ankle injury to participate in the Charlotte stop of the series, and while he was visibly limping at times, it didn’t impact his ability to throw the ball," Wommack writes. "He was consistently effective and has shown continued improvement over the past 12 months." ESPN's Billy Tucker has compared the 6-foot-3, 221-pounder to FSU QB Deondre Francois and former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson, noting that like that high-profile pair, "the ball jumps off [Fields'] hand with juice and accuracy." Source: Rivals