Andrew Beck | Tight End Team: Texas Longhorns Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 253

Texas senior TE Andrew Beck (foot) is expected to miss 6-8 weeks. Beck fractured his foot during practice on Wednesday. He had been in line for starting duties, but given his current timetable, the 6-foot-3, 253-pounder is going to miss time in September and possibly even October. Syracuse transfer Kendall Moore could see a closer look with Beck down for the count. Source: Brian Davis on Twitter

Texas senior TE Andrew Beck reportedly broke his foot again. Beck dealt with a similar injury during the winter when he was expected to emerge as the starting tight end. The Longhorns have dealt with a number of injuries and transfers over the last few weeks. Source: Brian Davis on Twitter