Andrew Beck | Tight End

Team: Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 253

Texas senior TE Andrew Beck (foot) is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.
Beck fractured his foot during practice on Wednesday. He had been in line for starting duties, but given his current timetable, the 6-foot-3, 253-pounder is going to miss time in September and possibly even October. Syracuse transfer Kendall Moore could see a closer look with Beck down for the count. Aug 17 - 1:30 PM
Source: Brian Davis on Twitter
