Braden Lenzy | Wide Receiver

Notre Dame received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 ATH Braden Lenzy.

Lenzy visited Notre Dame on February 11, a visit which helped seal the deal for his pledge. "When I was there, I felt so welcomed and it was just so easy to see myself there," said the 6-foot, 165-pounder. While he plays two-way ball at Tigard High (Oregon), he will likely open under HC Brian Kelly as a wide receiver. Lenzy ranks as Rivals' No. 238 overall prospect for the 2018 class. Notre Dame has been on a roll this month, having netted commitments from five players since February 13. Of their 11 current pledges, a hearty seven land on the Rivals250.