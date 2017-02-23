Mike Johnson | Cornerback

Iowa State indefinitely suspended redshirt sophomore CB Mike Johnson following his arrest on assault charges Thursday.

Johnson was arrested on Thursday and charged with domestic assault strangulation with injury. According to the filed complaint, the unfortunate incident had innocuous beginnings, as Johnson allegedly was arguing with his girlfriend regarding social media posts and the music being played on the pairs' cell phones. Matters escalated when each party attempted to grab the others' phone. Johnson's girlfriend told the Iowa State police that Johnson then put both hands around her neck. Johnson said that she was attempting to damage both his laptop and phone, leading to the physical confrontation. In a statement, Cyclones HC Matt Campbell said that the 5-foot-11, 182-pounder has been indefinitely suspended from all team activities (including practice) until more information is available. Johnson was a key piece in the Iowa State secondary last season, logging 44 tackles.