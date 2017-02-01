Antwan Cordy | Safety

Syracuse redshirt junior S Antwan Cordy was granted a medical redshirt by the NCAA.

The 5-foot-8, 175-pound Cordy is the Orange's top returning defensive back. Cordy suffered a season-ending forearm injury in the loss to Louisville last season. He now has two years left of eligibility. Back in 2015, Cordy set a new program record for tackles for loss by a defensive back with 12.