Antwan Cordy | Safety

Team: Syracuse Orange
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 175

Syracuse redshirt junior S Antwan Cordy was granted a medical redshirt by the NCAA.
The 5-foot-8, 175-pound Cordy is the Orange's top returning defensive back. Cordy suffered a season-ending forearm injury in the loss to Louisville last season. He now has two years left of eligibility. Back in 2015, Cordy set a new program record for tackles for loss by a defensive back with 12. Feb 24 - 1:35 PM
Source: Syracuse Post-Standard
