Player Results
Article Results
Ed Pinkham | Center
Team:
Massachusetts Minutemen
Latest News
Recent News
UMass hired Western Michigan DC Ed Pinkham to serve in the same capacity.
Pinkham had served as WMU's defensive coordinator for the last three seasons. He worked with Minutemen HC Mark Whipple during the late 80's, when the two coached at New Hampshire. Now at UMass, he steps in for Tom Masella, who was fired at the end of the season. In a statement, Whipple said, "He’s an outstanding recruiter and great leader of young men. I couldn’t be more excited about the future of our program as we head into winter conditioning and spring practice."
Feb 25 - 12:35 PM
Source:
College Football Talk
UMass hires Pinkham as defensive coordinator
Feb 25 - 12:35 PM
More Ed Pinkham Player News
Headlines
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
A Combine-defiant Chad Kelly exited stage left in Oxford just before the entire stage collapsed in this week's news rundown.
