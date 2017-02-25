Ed Pinkham | Center

UMass hired Western Michigan DC Ed Pinkham to serve in the same capacity.

Pinkham had served as WMU's defensive coordinator for the last three seasons. He worked with Minutemen HC Mark Whipple during the late 80's, when the two coached at New Hampshire. Now at UMass, he steps in for Tom Masella, who was fired at the end of the season. In a statement, Whipple said, "He’s an outstanding recruiter and great leader of young men. I couldn’t be more excited about the future of our program as we head into winter conditioning and spring practice."