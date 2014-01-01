Justin Watkins | Running Back

Florida State four-star 2018 verbal ATH commit Justin Watkins flipped to Texas.

Watkins is Texas' first commitment of the 2018 cycle. He flipped from his FSU pledge following his visit to Austin for junior day on Saturday. The 6-foot, 160-pounder ranks as Rivals' No. 74 overall prospect. Over at Scout.com, the analysis team notes that he possesses "the capabilities to take it to the house each time he touches the ball, and flashes outstanding vision and cutback ability when navigating in the open field as well." Just what position Watkins will play with the Longhorns is not yet known. He could potentially suit up at corner, wideout or running back. On top of all of that, the dynamic athlete excels in the return game, too.