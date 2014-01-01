Justin Watkins | Running Back

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Showdown: Turner vs. Correa
Feb 24
Bullpen Review: NL Central
Feb 24
Podcast: Astros Check-In
Feb 24
Lowdown: The Rusney Shuffle
Feb 23
Podcast: Cardinals Check-In
Feb 23
Lowdown: National Intrigue
Feb 22
Podcast: Nationals Check-In
Feb 22
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jason Kipnis nursing strained rotator cuff
Hamilton likely to have another knee surgery
Zach Britton says oblique no longer an issue
Betts goes 2-for-3 and scores twice Sat.
Yelich hits two-run bomb vs Cardinals
Verlander throws two scoreless frames Sat.
Dustin Pedroia to continue hitting leadoff
Harper goes deep in spring debut vs Mets
Gerrit Cole to start Opening Day for Pirates
Bourn will miss four weeks with broken finger
J.D. Martinez scratched from Saturday lineup
Lewis Brinson powers Brewers to victory
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 24
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 20
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
AFC Depth Charts
Feb 19
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Latavius Murray expected to test the market
Matt Elam popped on drug charges in Miami
Jags were fed up with Julius Thomas' blocking
Jets cut C Nick Mangold, save $9.1 million
Redskins 'likely' to pursue Calais Campbell
Jay Cutler still not destined for the Jets?
Ravens looking to add a possession receiver
Niners do 4-year, $16M deal with DT Mitchell
'Buzz' 49ers could draft Reuben Foster at 2
Bills DT Kyle Williams could lose roster spot
Mularkey: Titans RB job is not a competition
Gronkowski 'for sure' will be ready Week 1
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: KAT and AD Take Over
Feb 26
The Week Ahead: Week 19
Feb 25
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 25
Feb 25
Dose: A Change of Scenery
Feb 25
Mailbag: Stretch Run Stories
Feb 25
Deadline Winners and Losers
Feb 24
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 24
Feb 24
Stew: No P.J. = More T.J.
Feb 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Steph Curry scores 27; Dubs earn playoff spot
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 37 w/ 22 rebounds
Anthony Davis scores 39 points in loss
Jimmy Butler posts 1st triple-double of year
Harden scores 24, HOU finishes w/ 142 points
Nikola Mirotic has another good game in win
Kyrie Irving scores 34 points in loss to CHI
Carmelo Anthony scores 37 points in win
Whiteside racks up 22 points w/ 17 boards
James Johnson: 15 points, 7 boards, 8 dimes
Dario Saric drops 19-15-5 line in loss
Jahlil Okafor drops 28 points with 10 boards
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Jokinen awakes
Feb 26
Dose: Quick (and mumps) return
Feb 26
Stay Away from Carey Price
Feb 25
Capitals Dominant At Home
Feb 25
Trade Deadline Approaching
Feb 24
Dose: Hats off to Forsberg
Feb 24
Fantasy Nuggets Week 20
Feb 23
FanDuel NHL Plays: Thursday
Feb 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Crawford sick and won't play Sunday
Everyone asking for J.T. Miller in a trade
Gabriel Landeskog asserts himself with 3 pts
Jeremy Smith gets first NHL win at age 27
Logan Couture hits 20 goals for sixth time
Patrick Marleau passes Iginla, Lafleur in GWG
Undermanned Canucks made Martin Jones work
Matt Murray stops 36 in win over Flyers
Jakub Voracek scores in loss to Penguins
Auston Matthews scores both goals in loss
Zibanejad snaps 15-game drought in overtime
Juuse Saros stops 24 in win over Caps
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
Daytona 500 Stats
Feb 24
DFS: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 23
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
Restrictor-plate superspeedway
Feb 12
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Mario Gosselin: PowerShares QQQ 300 results
Ross Chastain: PowerShares QQQ 300 results
Cindric: Early end in truck series opener
Briscoe: 3rd in NextEra Energy Resources 250
Rhodes: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Self: Runner-up in Daytona truck opener
Reed wins XFINITY Series Powershares QQQ 300
Ty Dillon has one top-10 already
Erik Jones mid-pack in combined 500 prelims
Kasey Kahne 11th-best in combined practice
Joey Logano 2nd-fastest in final 500 practice
Keselowski quickest in final 500 practice
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
World No. 2 Jason Day out of WGC-Mexico
Manley punches Open ticket after T2 in Joburg
Waring pipped in Joburg but books Open ticket
Fichardt birdies last to win 54-hole Joburg
Sponsor invite Hatton solo 2nd w/ 66 in R3
Fowler out front by 4 after bogey-free 65
Hagy career-low 64; ties low round of week
Joburg cut to 54 holes; Fichardt tied at top
Lombard among notables to miss cut in Joburg
Waring slips back into 36h tie with Fichardt
Thomas among notable MCs at Honda Classic
W. Bryan shares 36-hole lead at the Honda
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Four-star ATH Watkins flips from FSU to Texas
Report: VanGorder resurfaces at Oklahoma St.
USC loses pledge from four-star WR Allen
UMass hires Pinkham as defensive coordinator
Michigan State LB Jon Reschke to transfer
Baker Mayfield arrested for public intox
Tommy Tuberville unlikely to coach again soon
Zierlein: Fournette has size, speed of greats
Mean Green give Littrell new five-year deal
NCAA grants S Cordy a medical redshirt
DT Thompson leaves school amid medical issue
NCSU moves WR Nyheim Hines to RB
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 26
Feb 25
Late Fitness Check GW26
Feb 24
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW26
Feb 24
DFS Soccer: Week 26
Feb 24
Sean's Super Subs - GW26
Feb 23
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 26
Feb 23
Thoughts on Upcoming Weeks
Feb 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 26
Feb 23
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Kane electric 1st half powers TOT to 4-0 win
Potters overwhelmed again by Spurs in loss
Knee injury could end Zarate's campaign
Antonio sent off as Hammers and Hornets draw
Success not forthcoming as Isaac misses late
Maguire injury is a huge concern for Hull
Palace earn vital points against Boro
Middlesbrough suffer defeat at Palace
Lukaku back atop goalscoring charts in win
Lukaku back atop goalscoring charts in win
Gareth McAuley comes up big again for Albion
Pickford can't save Sunderland in return
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Justin Watkins | Running Back
Team:
Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 160
Latest News
Recent News
Florida State four-star 2018 verbal ATH commit Justin Watkins flipped to Texas.
Watkins is Texas' first commitment of the 2018 cycle. He flipped from his FSU pledge following his visit to Austin for junior day on Saturday. The 6-foot, 160-pounder ranks as Rivals' No. 74 overall prospect. Over at Scout.com, the analysis team notes that he possesses "the capabilities to take it to the house each time he touches the ball, and flashes outstanding vision and cutback ability when navigating in the open field as well." Just what position Watkins will play with the Longhorns is not yet known. He could potentially suit up at corner, wideout or running back. On top of all of that, the dynamic athlete excels in the return game, too.
Feb 26 - 12:13 PM
Source:
Justin Watkins on Twitter
Four-star ATH Watkins flips from FSU to Texas
Feb 26 - 12:13 PM
More Justin Watkins Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
P. Mahomes
TTU
(832)
2
T. Tuberville
CIN
(739)
3
S. Pagano
CLE
(721)
4
D. Foreman
TX
(631)
5
C. Hansen
CAL
(628)
6
L. Fournette
LSU
(593)
7
J. Mixon
OK
(589)
8
M. Trubisky
UNC
(474)
9
F. Lamp
WKY
(459)
10
D. James
FSU
(437)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Texas Longhorns Tickets
Headlines
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
A Combine-defiant Chad Kelly exited stage left in Oxford just before the entire stage collapsed in this week's news rundown.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
»
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
»
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
»
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
»
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
»
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
»
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
»
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Four-star ATH Watkins flips from FSU to Texas
»
Report: VanGorder resurfaces at Oklahoma St.
»
USC loses pledge from four-star WR Allen
»
UMass hires Pinkham as defensive coordinator
»
Michigan State LB Jon Reschke to transfer
»
Baker Mayfield arrested for public intox
»
Tommy Tuberville unlikely to coach again soon
»
Zierlein: Fournette has size, speed of greats
»
Mean Green give Littrell new five-year deal
»
NCAA grants S Cordy a medical redshirt
»
DT Thompson leaves school amid medical issue
»
NCSU moves WR Nyheim Hines to RB
NFL Draft Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved