Dee Delaney | Cornerback

The Citadel graduate CB Dee Delaney transferred to Miami.

Here is a little fun one for your Tuesday, as Delaney flipped the familiar "FBS-to-FCS" transfer move on its head. This isn't a minor get for the Hurricanes, either. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound Delaney has been named All-FCS each of the past two seasons. During the 2016 campaign, he picked off six passes. His 13 career interceptions are second most in school history.