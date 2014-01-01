Dee Delaney | Cornerback

Player Page

Team: Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 191

The Citadel graduate CB Dee Delaney transferred to Miami.
Here is a little fun one for your Tuesday, as Delaney flipped the familiar "FBS-to-FCS" transfer move on its head. This isn't a minor get for the Hurricanes, either. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound Delaney has been named All-FCS each of the past two seasons. During the 2016 campaign, he picked off six passes. His 13 career interceptions are second most in school history. Feb 28 - 3:20 PM
Source: Yahoo Sports
