Shayne Simon | Linebacker

Team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 195

Notre Dame received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 LB Shayne Simon.
Simon (6'2/195) was also considering Penn State and Michigan for his pledge. The Nittany Lions had a little momentum going as the summer progressed, but Notre Dame kept at it and ultimately landed the prize. Simon, who ranks as the No. 6 outside linebacker in the 2018 class on the 247Sports composite. Outlet analyst Steve Wiltfong writes that he "has the full tool bag and will bring a ton of versatility to ND’s defense." Wiltfong goes so far as to say that his position versatility is reminiscent of that of former Irish star Jaylon Smith. Jul 25 - 6:56 PM
Source: 247Sports
