Simon (6'2/195) was also considering Penn State and Michigan for his pledge. The Nittany Lions had a little momentum going as the summer progressed, but Notre Dame kept at it and ultimately landed the prize. Simon, who ranks as the No. 6 outside linebacker in the 2018 class on the 247Sports composite. Outlet analyst Steve Wiltfong writes that he "has the full tool bag and will bring a ton of versatility to ND’s defense." Wiltfong goes so far as to say that his position versatility is reminiscent of that of former Irish star Jaylon Smith.

Michigan, Penn State and Notre Dame look to be the lead contenders for uncommitted four-star 2018 LB Shayne Simon.

"Penn State might have a bit of momentum but Notre Dame has a constant recruiting presence," writes Rivals' Adam Friedman, who adds that "Michigan is doing a good job with Simon as well and it will be important for the Wolverines to get him back on campus again." The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder ranks as Rivals' No. 138 prospect for the 2018 cycle. He is adept at covering in space and has room in his frame to fill out over the next few years without losing any of his athletic hops.