Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Tae-Kion Reed | Defensive Tackle
Team:
Mississippi Rebels
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 298
Latest News
Recent News
Ole Miss freshman DT Tae-Kion Reed was arrested and charged with burglary.
The police say Reed (6-foot-4, 298 pounds) attempted to burglarize a home. The 19-year-old is a three-star prospect, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings. "We are gathering facts on the matter," an Ole Miss spokesman said. Recruitniks will recognize Reed as the prospect who threw a Mississippi State hat across the room on National Signing Day and put on Ole Miss hat.
Mar 1 - 1:57 PM
Source:
Clarion-Ledger
DT Reed arrested, charged with burglary
Mar 1 - 1:57 PM
