Tae-Kion Reed | Defensive Tackle

Team: Mississippi Rebels
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 298

Ole Miss freshman DT Tae-Kion Reed was arrested and charged with burglary.
The police say Reed (6-foot-4, 298 pounds) attempted to burglarize a home. The 19-year-old is a three-star prospect, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings. "We are gathering facts on the matter," an Ole Miss spokesman said. Recruitniks will recognize Reed as the prospect who threw a Mississippi State hat across the room on National Signing Day and put on Ole Miss hat. Mar 1 - 1:57 PM
Source: Clarion-Ledger
