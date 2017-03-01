Chris Weinke | Center

Alabama hired former Rams QB coach Chris Weinke as an offensive analyst.

The former Florida State Heisman winner spent the past two seasons as the QB coach of the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, moonlighting on "Hard Knocks" last summer as Jared Goff's mentor. Weinke, a former Carolina Panthers quarterback, got the job expected to go to Clint Trickett, who instead was hired by FAU as TE coach.