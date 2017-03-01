Player Page

Robert Spillane | Linebacker

Team: Western Michigan Broncos
Age / DOB:  (21) / 12/14/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 225

Western Michigan senior LB Robert Spillane will transfer.
We aren't sure if the true senior has graduated yet. If so, he'd be eligible to play immediately at another FBS program. Spillane led the Broncos with 111 tackles last year. He added 10.5 TFL, three sacks and three interceptions. Mar 1 - 5:48 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
