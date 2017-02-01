Brian Bridgewater | Tight End

LSU power forward Brian Bridgewater will transition to football as a TE this fall.

He hasn't spoken to head coach Ed Orgeron about the move yet, but intends to. If Coach O isn't okay with it, Bridgewater may transfer elsewhere. "That’s a possibility, if things go according to how they’re supposed to," Bridgewater said of joining the Tigers football team. "Hopefully that’s an option. If not I’ll have to see what door opens for me." The 6-foot-5, 282-pounder was ranked as the No. 27 tight end in the country by 247 Sports coming out of high school. As for recent examples of a similar situation working, ex-Baylor PF Rico Gathers spent the 2016 NFL season on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad.