T.J. Logan | Running Back

North Carolina RB T.J. Logan logged a 40-yard dash time of 4.37 seconds.

Logan's 4.37 seconds in the event led all running backs. The 5-foot-9, 196-pounder was the only back to sprint under 4.40 in the dash. Despite that impressive time, when asked on Twitter whether he believed Logan had worked his way into the early Day 2 conversation, CBS Sports' Dane Brugler responded with, "No, I think it confirms what we thought: He's fast." Playing behind Elijah Hood this past season, Logan rushed for 650 yards (5.4 YPC) and seven touchdowns. He also showed strong chops as a receiver, nursing a 29-244-3 receiving line over the course of 13 games played.