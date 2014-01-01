T.J. Logan | Running Back

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Paying the Price
Mar 3
Podcast: Early Storylines
Mar 3
2017 Breakdowns: Second Base
Mar 2
Podcast: Padres Check-In
Mar 2
ST Daily: Training Wheeler
Mar 2
Podcast: Brewers Check-In
Mar 1
Showdown: Longoria vs. Franco
Mar 1
Bullpen Review: AL Central
Mar 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Adrian Beltre (calf) back in Rangers' lineup
White Sox release disappointing Brett Lawrie
Dahl back injury worse than initially thought
Jason Kipnis (shoulder) to DH next week
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) will play on Monday
Buster Posey (neck) back in Giants' lineup
Scherzer (finger) to throw live BP Tuesday
Matt Carpenter (back) could pull out of WBC
Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) to take live BP
Wheeler (elbow) to stay in extended spring
Gsellman expected to be Mets' No. 5 starter
Corey Seager (shin) back in action Friday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 3
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 27
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Garcon on Redskins: 'I haven't heard anything'
Julio Jones to undergo foot surgery on Monday
Fournette clocks unofficial 4.51 at Combine
Report: Jets could move on from Eric Decker
Report: Alshon wants to play for a contender
Report: Rams, 49ers looking into Tony Romo
Falcons place 2nd-round tender on WR Gabriel
Coin flip drama: Eagles pick 14th, Colts 15th
Pats exploring vet QBs; Jimmy G to be dealt?
Steelers CB Cockrell gets lowest RFA tender
Texas A&M DE Garrett checks in at 6'5/272
Report: Jets likely to target FA S Jefferson
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 3
Mar 3
Night of the Bosnian Beast
Mar 3
NBA Roundtable: Never Again
Mar 2
Dose: Jokic not jokin' around
Mar 2
Kevin Durant Injury Fallout
Mar 1
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 1
Mar 1
Dose: Kevin Durant Goes Down!
Mar 1
Stats: Getting Over Kyle Lowry
Feb 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Hernangomez (ankle) will not play Friday
SVG considering starting Smith over Jackson
Gerald Henderson (hip) out at least two games
C.J. Watson (Achilles) will play Friday
Oladipo (back) may not return until next week
Frank Kaminsky (shoulder) ruled out Saturday
Damian Lillard drops 33 points in win vs. OKC
Nurk Alert DEFCON 1: Jusuf Nurkic goes crazy
Russell Westbrook scores 45 points in loss
Devin Booker scores 15 with nine dimes
Tyler Ulis hands out career-high 8 dimes
Too Much Sauce: Alan Williams drops 16 and 12
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Deadline Past
Mar 3
Burrows Shines In Sens Debut
Mar 3
Podcast: Trade Deadline Recap
Mar 2
Trading Values
Mar 2
Trade Deadline Winners/Losers
Mar 2
Dose: Kane is Able
Mar 2
Trade Deadline Live Blog
Mar 1
Capitals Bolster Blueline
Mar 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Antoine Roussel probably done for the season
Louis Domingue will get the nod on Friday
Artem Anisimov (LBI) will miss Friday's game
Jeff Skinner expected to play on Friday
Peter Budaj will make Lightning debut Friday
Roberto Luongo (LBI) out for at least a week
Kyle Okposo exits game with mid-body injury
Mike Cammalleri suffers an injury on Thursday
Jamie Benn scores two goals in loss to NYI
Ryan Strome nets 3 points in win over DAL
Carey Price collects third straight victory
Roberto Luongo injured vs. Flyers on Thursday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
Wrapup: Daytona Int'l Speedway
Feb 26
Update: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 25
Daytona 500 Stats
Feb 24
DFS: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 23
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Daniel Suarez fastest rookie in ATL practice
Newman posts fastest lap in ATL practice 1
AJ Allmendinger is a moderate dark horse
Ty Dillon is consistent on track type
Landon Cassill aims for a top-30 in the ATL
Kasey Kahne has 1 Atlanta win in last 3
Jeffrey Earnhardt has 2 top-30s on track type
Kyle Larson: Rinnai 250 advance
Matt DiBenedetto looks to improve on 29th
Brennan Poole: Rinnai 250 advance
Jamie McMurray 0 for last 10 at Atlanta
Chase Briscoe leads Atlanta Truck Practice 1
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Coetzee among notables to miss cut at Tshwane
Jamieson adds 65; shares R2 lead at Tshwane
Bjork shares the 36-hole lead at Tshwane Open
Moore makes it six atop WGC leaderboard
Mickelson joins early pack of leaders at WGC
Rory McIlroy looks strong in return to action
Walker off to a quick start at WGC-Mexico
Fisher flashes up the WGC-Mexico board in R1
Stenson (illness) WDs from WGC-Mexico
Bjork makes it three-way tie in South Africa
Porteous holds share of Rnd 1 lead at Tshwane
Havret out in 29; shares R1 lead at Tshwane
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 2
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
UNC RB T.J. Logan flies with 4.37 40 time
RB Fournette on vertical: 'I'm not a jumper'
David Njoku has already logged 25 interviews
John Ross says he will run 40 under 4.30
UT RB Foreman (foot) to miss rest of Combine
Gamecocks QB McIlwain seeks a transfer
RB Fournette logs poor 28.5'' vertical jump
Drake TE Eric Saubert likely not working out
Myles Garrett stands at ideal 6'5/272 lbs
Cam Robinson believes he is best T in class
Ramczyk says hip checked out fine by docs
Keller Chryst (knee) should be ready for fall
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Mar 3
Late Fitness Check GW27
Mar 3
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 27
Mar 3
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW27
Mar 3
AM's Perfect XI - Week 27
Mar 2
Overreaction Monday - Week 26
Mar 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 27
Feb 28
Team News - Week 26
Feb 25
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Laurent Koscielny back for Liverpool showdown
Geoff Cameron back in contention for Potters
Berahino frustration continues in a new home
Mauro Zarate out for the season at Watford
Daryl Janmaat questionable for Week 27 vs SOU
Matt Phillips questionable for Week 27
Craig Dawson cleared to return for Week 27
Evans playing time likely tied to Phillips
Aaron Ramsey in contention for Anfield trip
Hazard knock "nothing serious" says Conte
Schmeichel fine despite ankle injury
WHU set to offer Antonio a new contract
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
T.J. Logan | Running Back
Team:
North Carolina Tar Heels
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 196
Latest News
Recent News
North Carolina RB T.J. Logan logged a 40-yard dash time of 4.37 seconds.
Logan's 4.37 seconds in the event led all running backs. The 5-foot-9, 196-pounder was the only back to sprint under 4.40 in the dash. Despite that impressive time, when asked on Twitter whether he believed Logan had worked his way into the early Day 2 conversation, CBS Sports' Dane Brugler responded with, "No, I think it confirms what we thought: He's fast." Playing behind Elijah Hood this past season, Logan rushed for 650 yards (5.4 YPC) and seven touchdowns. He also showed strong chops as a receiver, nursing a 29-244-3 receiving line over the course of 13 games played.
Mar 3 - 2:48 PM
Source:
Dane Brugler on Twitter
UNC RB T.J. Logan flies with 4.37 40 time
Mar 3 - 2:48 PM
More T.J. Logan Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Fournette
LSU
(1057)
2
P. Mahomes
TTU
(836)
3
B. Mayfield
OK
(819)
4
J. Mixon
OK
(615)
5
C. Kelly
MS
(550)
6
D. Kizer
ND
(538)
7
C. McCaffrey
STA
(528)
8
T. Tuberville
CIN
(525)
9
L. McGowan
BAY
(485)
10
D. Cook
FSU
(470)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
North Carolina Tar Heels Tickets
Headlines
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
Mitch Trubisky checked in at 6-foot-2 at the Combine and the Browns are reportedly considering him at No. 1.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
»
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 2
»
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
»
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
»
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
»
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
»
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
»
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
NFL Draft Headlines
»
UNC RB T.J. Logan flies with 4.37 40 time
»
RB Fournette on vertical: 'I'm not a jumper'
»
David Njoku has already logged 25 interviews
»
John Ross says he will run 40 under 4.30
»
UT RB Foreman (foot) to miss rest of Combine
»
Gamecocks QB McIlwain seeks a transfer
»
RB Fournette logs poor 28.5'' vertical jump
»
Drake TE Eric Saubert likely not working out
»
Myles Garrett stands at ideal 6'5/272 lbs
»
Cam Robinson believes he is best T in class
»
Ramczyk says hip checked out fine by docs
»
Keller Chryst (knee) should be ready for fall
NFL Draft Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved