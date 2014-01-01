Player Page

Monte Kiffin | Center

Team: Florida Atlantic Owls

ESPN's Mike DiRocco reports that FAU will hire former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive assistant Monte Kiffin to serve as a defensive analyst/NFL liaison.
Like son, like father, as the inverse of the old saying goes. Monte will be joining son Lane at FAU, with the younger Kiffin having accepted the head-coaching gig with the Owls back in December. Pops will not be a part of the on-field staff. The 77-year-old has 29 years of coaching experience under his belt, including 17 as an NFL defensive coordinator. Mar 3 - 6:24 PM
Source: ESPN.com
