Austin Valdez | Linebacker

Bowling Green graduate LB Austin Valdez will transfer.

Back in 2015, Valdez turned in one of the most statistically productive seasons in all the land, registering 144 tackles (11.0 for loss) and two interceptions in 14 games played. The 6-foot-1, 236-pounder struggled through injuries this past season to turn in 58 tackles in 10 games. As a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play immediately for another FBS program come the start of the 2017 campaign.