Austin Valdez | Linebacker

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Street diagnosed with Grade 1 lat strain
Matt Carpenter (back) will not play in WBC
Domingo Santana blasts two homers in loss
Paul Goldschmidt goes deep in D'Backs rout
Huston Street (triceps) set to undergo an MRI
Carlos Rodon could miss first week of season
David Price (elbow) doesn't need surgery
Adrian Beltre (calf) back in Rangers' lineup
White Sox release disappointing Brett Lawrie
Dahl back injury worse than initially thought
Jason Kipnis (shoulder) to DH next week
Adrian Gonzalez (elbow) will play on Monday
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Gruden looking for running back upgrade?
Official: Ross breaks Combine record w/4.22
Record?: John Ross runs unofficial 4.22 forty
Penn State WR Chris Godwin blazes 4.42 forty
Terrelle Pryor likely to sign elsewhere?
Beat writer thinks Pierre Garcon is 'gone'
Greg Hardy agrees to plea deal on drug charge
Marshall, Pats have 'some mutual interest'
Three-way Cousins-Romo trade not happening
Alabama LB Foster sent home from Combine
Jags release free agent flop CB Davon House
Prospect Corey Davis may not run before draft
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Hernangomez (ankle) expects to play Sunday
Kawhi Leonard fills it up against Pelicans
DeMarcus Cousins scores 19 with 23 boards
Micro Machine: Tyler Ulis drops 14-4-7 line
Double Dipping: Alan Williams dub-dubs again
Russell Westbrook has 48-17-9 in loss to PHX
Nerlens Takes Flight: Noel drops 15 and 17
Seth Curry scores 24 points in win vs. MEM
Derrick Favors scores 19 on 8-of-9 FGs in win
George Hill scores 34 points on 10-of-12 FGs
Brad Beal's consistency rolls on, scores 27
Clippers say Chris Paul's thumb is 'fine'
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kyle Okposo (ribs) won't play this weekend
Artem Anisimov (LBI) 'could play' on Saturday
Rickard Rakell scores two goals in win vs TOR
Brian Elliot wins 5th straight game for CGY
A. Panarin scores in regulation & shootout
Connor Hellebuyck shuts out Blues on Friday
Blake Wheeler scores 3 points in win over STL
Shane Doan racks up 1G, 2A in win over CAR
Nikita Kucherov scores in fifth straight game
Evgeni Malkin scores 3 points in win over TB
Penguins get Conor Sheary back on Friday
Vegas can engage in certain trades, signings
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Elliott posts fastest lap in final practice
Kyle Larson needs to rebound at Atlanta
Bell wins pole for Atlanta truck series race
Cody Ware brings out caution in qualification
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. quals 4th in Atlanta
Busch on pole for XFINITY Series Rinnai 250
Denny Hamlin quals in top-10 again
Martin Truex Jr. 9th in Atlanta quals
Aric Almirola has 4 top-20s at Atlanta
18 top-10s in last 23 on type for Keselowski
Briscoe: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
Elliott best in final Atlanta truck practice
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jamieson enters Tshwane finale with a co-lead
Bjork co-leading after 54 at the Tshwane Open
O. Fisher fires week-low 62 in R3 of Tshwane
Thomas climbs the board with second-round 66
McIlroy leads by two after week-tying-low 65
Fisher in the hunt after two days in Mexico
Sullivan signs day-low 65 in R2 of WGC-Mexico
Mickelson posts 7-under target at WGC-Mexico
Coetzee among notables to miss cut at Tshwane
Jamieson adds 65; shares R2 lead at Tshwane
Bjork shares the 36-hole lead at Tshwane Open
Moore makes it six atop WGC leaderboard
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Bowling Green LB Austin Valdez to transfer
Curtis Samuel sprints through in 4.31 seconds
Speedy Noil not running 40-yard dash in Indy
NFL doesn't see McCaffrey lasting into Rd. 2
K.D. Cannon blazes through 40 in 4.41 seconds
John Ross' surgery scheduled for March 14
Details emerge on Foster's Combine dismissal
Derek Barnett dealing with an illness
Schefter: Reuben Foster sent home from Indy
Report: Monte Kiffin to join Lane at FAU
Report: Abdominal strain to limit Iowa's King
VP of player personnel: Kizer terrifies me
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Albion struggle going forward in 2-0 loss
Palace wingers power a 2-0 Hawthorns win
Alexis Sanchez a shock exclusion at Anfield
Arnautovic strikes twice as Potters top Boro
Llorente hits stoppage-time winner for Swans
Southampton beat Watford in 7 goal thriller
Gray brace not enough for Burnley
Leicester City grab second win in a week
Cherries escape with improbable point at O.T.
United blow opportunity to go Top 4 with draw
Laurent Koscielny back for Liverpool showdown
Geoff Cameron back in contention for Potters
Austin Valdez | Linebacker
Team:
Bowling Green Falcons
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 2/18/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 236
Latest News
Recent News
Bowling Green graduate LB Austin Valdez will transfer.
Back in 2015, Valdez turned in one of the most statistically productive seasons in all the land, registering 144 tackles (11.0 for loss) and two interceptions in 14 games played. The 6-foot-1, 236-pounder struggled through injuries this past season to turn in 58 tackles in 10 games. As a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play immediately for another FBS program come the start of the 2017 campaign.
Mar 4 - 1:36 PM
Source:
Austin Valdez on Twitter
Bowling Green LB Austin Valdez to transfer
Mar 4 - 1:36 PM
More Austin Valdez Player News
