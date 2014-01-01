Jalen Myrick | Cornerback

Minnesota CB Jalen Myrick ran a 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

That's tops among defensive backs at the event, and No. 2 to only John Ross' record-breaking run in the entire field. Myrick made some history himself, breaking the Big 10 record for fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. "Didn't have a great year this year, but I really liked him last year," wrote Pro Football Focus' Josh Liskiewitz. "Returns kicks too."