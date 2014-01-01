Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Reds designate Jumbo Diaz for assignment
Matt Carpenter (back) took BP on Monday
Bedrosian (groin) to face live hitters Monday
Pujols (foot) to make Cactus debut this week
Dahl (back) questionable for start of season
Brantley (shoulder) playing in sim game Mon.
Corey Seager (back) may be out until Friday
Kipnis (shoulder) to make spring debut Thurs.
Padres' Margot has minor swelling in knee
MRI negative on Trevor Rosenthal's right lat
Moustakas (knee) makes his first start at 3B
Rizzo (back) returns to Cubs lineup Monday
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Jalen Myrick | Cornerback
Team:
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 200
Latest News
Recent News
Minnesota CB Jalen Myrick ran a 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
That's tops among defensive backs at the event, and No. 2 to only John Ross' record-breaking run in the entire field. Myrick made some history himself, breaking the Big 10 record for fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. "Didn't have a great year this year, but I really liked him last year," wrote Pro Football Focus' Josh Liskiewitz. "Returns kicks too."
Mar 6 - 2:54 PM
Source:
Pro Football Focus on Twitter
CB Myrick breaks B1G record with 4.29 40
Mar 6 - 2:54 PM
More Jalen Myrick Player News
