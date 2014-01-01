Player Page

Jalen Myrick | Cornerback

Team: Minnesota Golden Gophers
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 200

Latest News

Recent News

Minnesota CB Jalen Myrick ran a 4.29 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
That's tops among defensive backs at the event, and No. 2 to only John Ross' record-breaking run in the entire field. Myrick made some history himself, breaking the Big 10 record for fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. "Didn't have a great year this year, but I really liked him last year," wrote Pro Football Focus' Josh Liskiewitz. "Returns kicks too." Mar 6 - 2:54 PM
Source: Pro Football Focus on Twitter
More Jalen Myrick Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 