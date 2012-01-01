Ish Witter | Running Back

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Mock Drafts
Rankings
Team Needs
Draft Order
Team-by-Team Picks
Podcasts
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Team Roundup: Indians
Nov 10
Lowdown: Sizing Up Stanton
Nov 10
Team Roundup: Astros
Nov 9
Team Roundup: Dodgers
Nov 8
Lowdown: Free Agency Fires Up
Nov 8
Team Roundup: Cubs
Nov 7
Team Roundup: Nationals
Nov 6
Lowdown: Staying in Stripes
Nov 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Red Sox have growing interest in Stanton
Nats name Derek Lilliquist as pitching coach
Marlins prefer to make Stanton deal with STL?
Twins considering a run at top free agent SP
Altuve wins '17 Players Choice POTY Award
Red Sox prospect Daniel Flores dies of cancer
JD Martinez looking for $200 million contract
BoSox hire Dana LeVangie as pitching coach
MLB, NPB to grandfather old posting system
Orioles have interest in FAs Cashner, Vargas
Arenado awarded fifth straight NL Gold Glove
Twins 2B Dozier wins first career Gold Glove
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Weather: Week 10 Forecasts
Nov 11
Injury Report: Week 10
Nov 11
Week 10 Rankings
Nov 10
Roundtable: The Redraft
Nov 10
Seattle Loses in TNF Win
Nov 10
Silva's Week 10 Matchups
Nov 9
Week 10 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Nov 9
Matchup: Seahawks @ Cardinals
Nov 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Carson Palmer doesn’t rule out Week 16 return
Packers DC Dom Capers on the hot seat?
Andrew Luck seeking treatment in Europe
Dede Westbrook not activated for Week 10
Bengals place Jeremy Hill (ankle) on IR
Lions activate LT Taylor Decker for Week 10
Dolphins place RT Ja'Wuan James on IR
Drew Stanton sprained knee during TNF
Bridgewater 'looks better' than before injury
Julio Jones (ankle) cleared to play Sunday
Dez Bryant draws questionable tag for Week 10
C.J. Beathard confirmed as Week 10 starter
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 5
Nov 11
Nov. 11 Fantasy Hoops Podcast
Nov 11
Dose: A New Deer to Fear
Nov 11
The Best of Boogie Cousins
Nov 10
Dose: Mudiay lights up OKC
Nov 10
Roundtable: Put Me In, Coach
Nov 9
LIVE: Fantasy Hoops Chat
Nov 9
Fantasy Impact by Categories
Nov 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Lonzo Ball makes NBA history w/ triple-double
D'Angelo Russell (leg) limps to locker room
Tyreke Evans gets 22/6/5 with three steals
James Harden still red hot, scores 38 points
DeMarcus Cousins puts up 35 and 15 in win
Anthony Davis goes off yet again vs. Clips
Lauri Markkanen (ankle) will not return
Taurean Prince scores 19 points with 3 steals
Tyson Chandler, Tyler Ulis listed as starters
Gorgui Dieng, Cole Aldrich will not play
Thabo Sefolosha will start, Favors to center
Gorgui Dieng, Cole Aldrich game time calls
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Rask-ing for Trouble
Nov 11
Analyzing the Duchene Trade
Nov 10
Kopitar King of LA Again
Nov 10
Stamkos Already At 30 Points
Nov 10
Fantasy Nuggets Week 6
Nov 9
Bolts have Lightning 1st Line
Nov 9
Calder Calling Keller
Nov 8
Lindgren Opens Career 5-0
Nov 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Butcher snaps three-game pointless streak
Lindgren gets win over Buffalo
Alex DeBrincat nets 2G, 1A in OT win vs CAR
Zucker scores winner over PHI
Three-game point streak snaps for Giroux
Montoya out indefinitely with concussion
Patrick (upper-body) expected to practice Mon
Jarry will start against Nashville Saturday
Can't keep Kerfoot off the scoresheet
Mike Hoffman propels Sens to sweep of Avs
King Henrik win six straight in goal for NYR
Looks like John Gibson ready to roll
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Phoenix (Fall)
Nov 11
DFS: Phoenix (Fall)
Nov 10
Chasing Phoenix (Fall)
Nov 8
Caps After Texas (Fall)
Nov 7
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Nov 6
Update: Texas (Fall)
Nov 4
DFS: Texas (Fall)
Nov 3
Chasing Martinsville (Fall)
Nov 2
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Spencer Gallagher: Ticket Galaxy 200 results
Kaz Grala: 5th at Phoenix, 7th in points
Nemechek cut from truck Chase playoffs
DNF for Gaughan in Phoenix XFINITY race
Casey Mears: Ticket Galaxy 200 results
Ryan Truex: DNF in Phoenix truck race
Cody Coughlin: Third in Phoenix truck race
Byron wins NXS Ticket Galaxy 200 in Phoenix
Kevin Harvick fastest in Phoenix Happy Hour
Jimmie Johnson quick in 15-lap average
Noah Gragson: DNF in Phoenix truck race
Stewart Friesen: Lucas Oil 150 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: OHL Classic
Nov 7
OHL Classic Preview
Nov 7
Cantlay wins Shriners playoff
Nov 6
Nedbank Golf Challenge Preview
Nov 6
Shriners Open Preview
Oct 31
Expert Picks: Shriners
Oct 31
Rose heists WGC-HSBC by two
Oct 30
Turkish Airlines Open Preview
Oct 30
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Round 3 at OHL suspended due to darkness
Sponsor invite Oda T4 w/ round-tying-low 65
Reed among notable MCs at OHL; MDF looms
Rodgers joins 36h clubhouse lead; R2 65
Fowler makes it a 3-ball atop OHL Classic
Four players did not return for R2 resumption
Jamieson leads Nedbank Challenge in Sun City
Kizzire R2 70 at OHL; posts 36h target of -10
R2 at OHL suspended (darkness); 57 stranded
Inclement weather suspends Round 2 at OHL
Roberto Diaz dazzles in R2 of the OHL Classic
Rookie Harkins matches 36h target; R2 68
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 11 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 9
Best Big Play Wide Receivers
Nov 8
Match-ups Mixer: Week 11
Nov 5
College Football Predictions
Nov 3
Top Receiving Running Backs
Nov 1
Match-ups Mixer: Week 10
Oct 29
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 27
Best Red Zone WRs
Oct 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Homer helps Hurricanes crush Notre Dame
Witter runs for 216 in blowout win over Vols
Hurts hits on go-ahead score late in victory
Andy Isabella rocks 8-152-3 receiving line
Grier throws four first half scores in win
UW RB Taylor tops 150 rushing yards again
CB Jackson has two pick-6s in loss to Badgers
Auburn, Kerryon Johnson stun No. 1 Georgia
RB Singletary tops 100 yards in 8th straight
Brent Stockstill is MTSU's all-time QB leader
Mason Rudolph throws for 376 yards, three TD
J.T. Barrett accounts for four scores in win
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
FPL Draft Recap - Week 11
Nov 6
Team News - Week 11
Nov 4
Late Fitness Check GW11
Nov 3
Stag's Take - Gameweek 11
Nov 2
Sean's Super Subs - Week 11
Nov 2
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW11
Nov 2
AM's Perfect XI - Week 11
Nov 2
The Bargain Hunter - Week 11
Oct 31
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Phil Jones leaves England match with injury
Burnley duo expected fit for Ireland
Chelsea dealt fresh injury concern
Batshuayi sent home from Belgium camp
Butland back in the treatment room
Chelsea wingback resumes outdoor training
Atsu picks up injury during break
Merino could miss up to two months
Rafa coy on the return of his captain
Southgate satisfied injuries are genuine
Tottenham trio could return to face Arsenal
Liverpool midfielder closes in on a return
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ish Witter | Running Back
Team:
Missouri Tigers
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 190
Latest News
Recent News
Missouri senior RB Ish Witter ran for 216 yards and a score on 24 carries in a shellacking of Tennessee on Saturday.
The Vols run defense was putrid in this one, and Witter (5-10/195) and the rest of the Tigers were happy to take advantage. His only score was a seven-yard burst to give Missouri a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but he and Larry Rountree both were able to maneuver at will through the Volunteer front and secondary. The surprisingly resurgant Tigers take on Vanderbilt next week.
Nov 11 - 11:08 PM
Missouri senior RB Ish Witter (shoulder) will be limited in contact drills during spring football.
He's recovering from shoulder surgery. Witter finished last season with a career-high 750 yards and six touchdowns on 162 carries (4.6 avg.). He was displaced as lead back by Damarea Crockett around mid-season and will enter 2017 as the change-of-pace back.
Mar 7 - 2:46 PM
Source:
Dave Matter on Twitter
Witter runs for 216 in blowout win over Vols
Nov 11 - 11:08 PM
Witter (shoulder) to be limited this spring
Mar 7 - 2:46 PM
More Ish Witter Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Mayfield
OK
(896)
2
J. Rosen
UCL
(782)
3
J. Washington
OKS
(673)
4
S. Darnold
USC
(614)
5
D. Guice
LSU
(532)
6
M. Rudolph
OKS
(531)
7
B. Love
STA
(525)
8
M. Wilson
AL
(486)
9
D. Pettis
WA
(467)
10
R. Jones II
USC
(466)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Missouri Tigers Tickets
Headlines
Week 11 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 9
Thor Nystrom calls for Auburn to spoil Georgia's perfect season as he breaks down Week 11's best bets.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
Week 11 CFB ATS Predictions
Nov 9
»
Best Big Play Wide Receivers
Nov 8
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 11
Nov 5
»
College Football Predictions
Nov 3
»
Top Receiving Running Backs
Nov 1
»
Match-ups Mixer: Week 10
Oct 29
»
Week 9 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 27
»
Best Red Zone WRs
Oct 27
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Homer helps Hurricanes crush Notre Dame
»
Witter runs for 216 in blowout win over Vols
»
Hurts hits on go-ahead score late in victory
»
Andy Isabella rocks 8-152-3 receiving line
»
Grier throws four first half scores in win
»
UW RB Taylor tops 150 rushing yards again
»
CB Jackson has two pick-6s in loss to Badgers
»
Auburn, Kerryon Johnson stun No. 1 Georgia
»
RB Singletary tops 100 yards in 8th straight
»
Brent Stockstill is MTSU's all-time QB leader
»
Mason Rudolph throws for 376 yards, three TD
»
J.T. Barrett accounts for four scores in win
NFL Draft Links
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Build around these four plays in Week 10!
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved