Ish Witter | Running Back

Missouri senior RB Ish Witter ran for 216 yards and a score on 24 carries in a shellacking of Tennessee on Saturday.

The Vols run defense was putrid in this one, and Witter (5-10/195) and the rest of the Tigers were happy to take advantage. His only score was a seven-yard burst to give Missouri a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but he and Larry Rountree both were able to maneuver at will through the Volunteer front and secondary. The surprisingly resurgant Tigers take on Vanderbilt next week.