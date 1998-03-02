Tyler Huntley | Quarterback

Huntley turned in a strong preseason camp to supplant incumbent starter Troy Williams. This comes as an outward surprise, but Williams struggled with his accuracy a year ago and in OC Troy Taylor's throw-heavy scheme, pocket-passer Huntley offers a slightly cleaner fit. Huntley was a three-star recruit for the 2016 cycle.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Utah sophomore QB Tyler Huntley "likely will get about an even share of reps with [Troy] Williams."

Let the games begin. Williams started last year, but his performance didn't necessarily make him a lock to start in Week 1 of 2017. Huntley is a former three-star recruit who has drawn positive reviews since he stepped on campus. New OC Troy Taylor's offense will include a more throwing, which could benefit the pocket-passing Huntley. However, Taylor says Williams is the current leader in the clubhouse due to his playing experience.