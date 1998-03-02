Player Page

Tyler Huntley | Quarterback

Team: Utah Utes
Age / DOB:  (19) / 2/3/1998
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 190

Utah named sophomore QB Tyler Huntley the starter for the coming season.
Huntley turned in a strong preseason camp to supplant incumbent starter Troy Williams. This comes as an outward surprise, but Williams struggled with his accuracy a year ago and in OC Troy Taylor's throw-heavy scheme, pocket-passer Huntley offers a slightly cleaner fit. Huntley was a three-star recruit for the 2016 cycle. Aug 21 - 12:45 PM
Source: Chris Kamrani on Twitter
