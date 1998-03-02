Welcome,
Full Depth Charts
Tyler Huntley | Quarterback
Team:
Utah Utes
Age / DOB:
(
19
) / 2/3/1998
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 190
Latest News
Recent News
Utah named sophomore QB Tyler Huntley the starter for the coming season.
Huntley turned in a strong preseason camp to supplant incumbent starter Troy Williams. This comes as an outward surprise, but Williams struggled with his accuracy a year ago and in OC Troy Taylor's throw-heavy scheme, pocket-passer Huntley offers a slightly cleaner fit. Huntley was a three-star recruit for the 2016 cycle.
Aug 21 - 12:45 PM
Source:
Chris Kamrani on Twitter
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Utah sophomore QB Tyler Huntley "likely will get about an even share of reps with [Troy] Williams."
Let the games begin. Williams started last year, but his performance didn't necessarily make him a lock to start in Week 1 of 2017. Huntley is a former three-star recruit who has drawn positive reviews since he stepped on campus. New OC Troy Taylor's offense will include a more throwing, which could benefit the pocket-passing Huntley. However, Taylor says Williams is the current leader in the clubhouse due to his playing experience.
Mar 13 - 2:10 PM
Source:
Salt Lake Tribune
Utah names QB Tyler Huntley starter for year
Aug 21 - 12:45 PM
Huntley to split 1st-team reps with Williams
Mar 13 - 2:10 PM
More Tyler Huntley Player News
