Justin Mascoll | Defensive End

Clemson received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 DE Justin Mascoll.

While Rivals views Mascoll as the No. 84 overall prospect in all the land, ESPN is even higher on him, slotting him in at a lofty No. 14 on their master list. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder opted for Clemson over Alabama, Florida State and Georgia. ESPN's scouting department calls him a "[s]mart, instinctive player who quickly locates the ball," one who is "[s]trong at the point of attack and flashes the ability to quickly shed."