Nathan Stanley | Quarterback Team: Iowa Hawkeyes Age / DOB: (20) / 8/26/1997 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 212

Latest News Recent News

Iowa named sophomore QB Nathan Stanley the starter for the coming season. Most indications in preseason camp had been pointing toward Stanley as the man over Tyler Wiegers, so this does not come as a huge surprise. In five games as a true freshman playing behind C.J. Beathard last season, Stanley completed 5-of-9 passes for 62 yards. He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. The Hawkeyes take on Wyoming to open the season this weekend. Source: Gary Dolphin on Twitter

Iowa sophomore QB Nathan Stanley indicated that he has been focusing on his footwork since the end of spring practice. "A lot of just drops on air and getting my feet where they needed to be, my hips and shoulders to my target a lot. Just taking as many drops as I could," Stanley said. He noted that he's felt an increased comfort in the pocket thanks to the adjustments he has made. Stanley should be considered the lead contender to start for the Hawkeyes this season, with Tyler Wiegers also in this mix. Source: Land of 10

Iowa sophomore QB Nathan Stanley went 13-for-23 with 153 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's scrimmage. Stanley (6'5/212) is looking more and more like the probable starter for the Hawkeyes this season. He far outperformed his main competition, Tyler Wiegers, during the scrimmage, with Wiegers completing just 6-of-14 passes for 31 yards and zero scores. Not only did Stanely outperform Wiegers in 11-on-11 play, he also took the first-team reigns during a pair of two-minute drills, another sign that he might be starting to pull ahead. Iowa opens their season against Wyoming on September 2. Source: hawkcentral.com