Nathan Stanley | Quarterback

Team: Iowa Hawkeyes
Age / DOB:  (20) / 8/26/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 212

Iowa named sophomore QB Nathan Stanley the starter for the coming season.
Most indications in preseason camp had been pointing toward Stanley as the man over Tyler Wiegers, so this does not come as a huge surprise. In five games as a true freshman playing behind C.J. Beathard last season, Stanley completed 5-of-9 passes for 62 yards. He was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. The Hawkeyes take on Wyoming to open the season this weekend. Aug 28 - 12:25 PM
Source: Gary Dolphin on Twitter
