Hassan Childs | Defensive Back

South Florida redshirt senior DB Hassan Childs was injured in a shooting on Saturday night.

In a brief statement, South Florida said, "The shooting incident involving USF student-athlete Hassan Childs that occurred overnight took place off campus. Childs is currently in stable condition. No one else was injured in the incident. With respect for an ongoing investigation we have no further information to share at this time." That is the extent of the information out there at this juncture, but more details figure to filter in over the coming days. During the 2016 season, the 6-foot-1, 175-pounder registered 16 tackles across eight games played.