Andrew Wingard | Safety

Wyoming junior S Andrew Wingard broke his hand in practice on Thursday.

In a statement, Cowboys HC Craig Bohl said, "I would say there is a great likelihood that he will likely miss the rest of spring, which is disappointing, but it’s where it is." Assuming no setbacks, the 6-foot, 207-pounder should be healthy and ready to roll come the start of August camp. His loss for any extended amount of time bleeding into the season would be detrimental to the Wyoming cause, as Wingard recorded 131 tackles (7.5 for loss), two sacks, two interceptions and two fumbles forced in 14 games played during the past campaign. He logged 122 tackles as a freshman.