Idaho State HC Mike Kramer has retired.

A bit of awkward timing, here, as Idaho State is set to begin spring practice next week. This past season, the Bengals posted an abysmal 2-9 mark, ripping off seven straight losses to close that burning dumpster of a campaign. Kramer did not find much success at Idaho State on the whole, as the team went 18-50 on his watch. Former assistant Rob Phinicie will take over head-coaching duties now that Kramer has ridden off into the Pocatello sunset.