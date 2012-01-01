Welcome,
Dorance Armstrong Jr. | Defensive End
Team:
Kansas Jayhawks
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 225
Latest News
Recent News
Kansas HC David Beaty compared junior DE Dorance Armstrong Jr. to Texas A&M edge rusher Myles Garrett.
"[Armstrong] is unbelievable. He’s a freak. He is Myles Garrett, and Myles is a freak. This guy’s a beast," said Beaty. He believes -- strongly -- that the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Armstrong deserved to be named an All-American for his work this past season, when the then-sophomore posted 56 tackles (20 for loss), 10 sacks and a trio of forced fumbles without missing a contest. Beaty called Armstrong's All-American omission "shocking" and believes Armstrong will land in the first round of the 2018 draft should he choose to declare at the end of the 2017 campaign.
Apr 2 - 12:51 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
David Beaty compares DE Armstrong to Garrett
Apr 2 - 12:51 PM
More Dorance Armstrong Jr. Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Mixon
OK
(1099)
2
P. Mahomes
TTU
(991)
3
M. Trubisky
UNC
(897)
4
M. Garrett
TAM
(806)
5
D. Cook
FSU
(747)
6
D. Watson
CLE
(729)
7
D. Foreman
TX
(615)
8
D. Webb
CAL
(580)
9
C. Tankersley
CLE
(564)
10
D. Barnett
TEN
(560)
Recent News
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 31
Myles Garrett busted his Combine 40 on pro day and comped himself to a dinosaur. That and more in this week's rundown of the news.
