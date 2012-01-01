Dorance Armstrong Jr. | Defensive End

Kansas HC David Beaty compared junior DE Dorance Armstrong Jr. to Texas A&M edge rusher Myles Garrett.

"[Armstrong] is unbelievable. He’s a freak. He is Myles Garrett, and Myles is a freak. This guy’s a beast," said Beaty. He believes -- strongly -- that the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Armstrong deserved to be named an All-American for his work this past season, when the then-sophomore posted 56 tackles (20 for loss), 10 sacks and a trio of forced fumbles without missing a contest. Beaty called Armstrong's All-American omission "shocking" and believes Armstrong will land in the first round of the 2018 draft should he choose to declare at the end of the 2017 campaign.